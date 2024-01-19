Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

