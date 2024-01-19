Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 159.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

