TD Securities Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$27.20

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Parex Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,016.00. In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 1,120 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. Insiders have purchased 1,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,115 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
