Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

