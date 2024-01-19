Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,672 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

