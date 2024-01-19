SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

