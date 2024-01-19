Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,295,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

