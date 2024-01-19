Scotiabank Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$57.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,800 shares of company stock worth $665,943. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

