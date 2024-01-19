SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $151.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in SAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 69,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.