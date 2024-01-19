Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,560,000 after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.