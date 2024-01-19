Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn $4.85 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

IDYA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $5,937,781. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

