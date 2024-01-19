Raymond James Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$13.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Shares of SES opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6555118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

