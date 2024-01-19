Raymond James Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$137.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2027 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.25.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$72.31 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.754386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

