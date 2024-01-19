Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

