Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Head to Head Comparison

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 123.11%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -5,429.47% -164.84% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 21.83

Volatility & Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

