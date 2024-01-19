Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,938 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $33,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.71 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

