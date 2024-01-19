Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

CMS stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $64.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

