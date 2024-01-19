Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $390.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $338.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.