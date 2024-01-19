Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 293,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 718,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

