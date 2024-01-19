New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) versus Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head-To-Head Survey

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.24 -$402.92 million ($0.42) -21.43

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital -2.41% 65.75% 6.07%

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -380.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

