Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Netcapital and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Netcapital
|28.60%
|6.91%
|6.03%
|SHF
|-340.82%
|-60.58%
|-18.83%
Volatility and Risk
Netcapital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Netcapital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SHF
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Netcapital.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Netcapital and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Netcapital
|$8.49 million
|0.34
|$2.95 million
|$0.47
|0.43
|SHF
|$9.48 million
|6.59
|-$35.13 million
|($2.43)
|-0.55
Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
SHF beats Netcapital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Netcapital
Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
About SHF
SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.