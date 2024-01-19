McAdam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

