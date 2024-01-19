Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M opened at $17.94 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

