Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

