KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading 0.2% Higher

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.36. 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.