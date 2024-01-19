KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading 0.2% Higher

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.36. 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.