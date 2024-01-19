Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

