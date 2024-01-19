JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

