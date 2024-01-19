JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

