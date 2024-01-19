JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.12.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5981381 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
