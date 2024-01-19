J-Long Group Limited (JL) to Raise $7 Million in IPO

J-Long Group Limited (JL) expects to raise $7 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, J-Long Group Limited generated $38.3 million in revenue and $6.7 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $157 million.

Eddid Securities USA acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

J-Long Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Our operations are conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, JLHK. We manufacture and distribute reflective and non-reflective garment trims. We have been an authorized distributor of 3M Scotchlite reflective materials since 2000.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are an established distributor in Hong Kong of reflective and non-reflectiveÂ garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. We have nearly 30Â years of experience in the apparel industry and have served over 100 international outerwear and sportswear brands, uniform and safety workwear brands and fashion brands across the world. We offer a wide range of services to cater to our customersâ€™ needs in reflective and non-reflectÂ garment trims, including market trend analysis, product design and development and production and quality control. We work with our customers on their product requirements for the upcoming season, and we usually provide various suggestions on the product design and use of appropriate materials using our know-howÂ and extensive industry knowledge we have accumulated over the years. Competitive Strengths We believe the following competitive strengths differentiate us from our competitors: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Established market presence in the reflective materials industry with nearly 30Â years of operating history; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Diversified product portfolio consisting of reflective and non-reflectiveÂ garment trims; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commitment to environmental sustainability and quality control; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Strong and stable network of materials suppliers and manufacturing services suppliers; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stable business relationships with our customers; and â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Experienced and professional management team. Our Strategies We intend to pursue the following strategies to further expand our business: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Strengthen our design and development capabilities; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Expand our regional sales presence and marketing capabilities; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Selectively pursue acquisitions and strategic investments; and â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Increase warehouse and storage capacity. Corporate History and Structure We are an established distributor in Hong Kong of reflective and non-reflectiveÂ garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. We have nearly 30 years of experience in the apparel industry and have served over 100 international brands globally, including outerwear and sportswear brands, uniform and safety workwear brands and fashion brands. We offer a wide range of services to cater to our customersâ€™ needs in reflective and non-reflectiveÂ garment trims, including market trend analysis, product design and development and production and quality control. We work with our customers on their product requirements for the upcoming season, and we usually provide various suggestions on the product design and use of appropriate materials using our know-howÂ and extensive industry knowledge we have accumulated over the years.\On SeptemberÂ 20, 2023, the Controlling Shareholder entered into individual subscription agreements with the pre-IPOÂ shareholders, Capital Summit Enterprises Limited, Cherish Gloss Group Limited, Jipsy Trade Limited, Summer Explorer Investments Limited, Wise Total Solutions Group Limited, and Max Premier Enterprises Limited. According to these agreements, the Controlling Shareholder agreed to sell and each of the pre-IPOÂ shareholders agreed to purchase 556,875Â shares of JL. *Note: Net income and revenue are for the year ended March 31, 2023. (J-Long Group Limited filed an F-1/A on Nov. 9, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 1.4 million ordinary shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $7.0 million. Background: J-Long Group Limited filed its F-1 on Oct. 18, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. J-Long Group Limited submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Dec. 30, 2022.)Â “.

J-Long Group Limited was founded in 1985 and has 57 employees. The company is located at Flat F, 8/F, Houston Industrial Building 32-40 Wang Lung Street, Tsuen Wan New Territories, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3693 2110 or on the web at https://j-long.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.