IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 1,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

IMCD Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

