Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Harmonic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

