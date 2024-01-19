Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.77 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

