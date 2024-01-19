GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 86,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 85,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$199.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

