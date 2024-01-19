Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Up 0.8%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. 32,167 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.61.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.