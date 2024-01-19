Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Up 0.8%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. 32,167 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1,216.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 149,906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,015,000.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

