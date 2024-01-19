General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.43.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Shares of GE opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $130.80.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
