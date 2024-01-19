Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 1,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.30.

About Future Fund Active ETF

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

