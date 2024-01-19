Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.40.

FRU opened at C$13.61 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.24.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

