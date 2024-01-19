Formula One Group to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

