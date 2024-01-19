First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FM
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %
TSE FM
opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
(Get Free Report)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.
FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of FM
opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
(Get Free Report)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.