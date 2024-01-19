First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE FM opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

