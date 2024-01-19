Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 637.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

UBER opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

