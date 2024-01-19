Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $8,659,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

