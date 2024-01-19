Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.5 %

DT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

