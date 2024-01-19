Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

