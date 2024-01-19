Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.03.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$379.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2998586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.