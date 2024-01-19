Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.03.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2998586 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.