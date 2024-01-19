Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.63.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

ENB stock opened at C$48.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7490218 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

