Desjardins Lowers Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.228355 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. Company insiders own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

