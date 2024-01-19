Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $141.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

