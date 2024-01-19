Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.