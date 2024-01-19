Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 192,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

